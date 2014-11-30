The Obamas kick off Christmas at the White House

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first family is decking the White House halls with boughs of holly, informs Report citing NYDaily.

The Presidential Christmas Tree arrived on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, with the First Lady, first daughters, Malia and Sasha, and first dogs, Sunny and Bo, on hand to welcome the holiday greenery, brought to the family on a horse-drawn carriage.

Obama's teenage girls were needled by the press for looking bored when they joined their father, earlier this week, at the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony but Sasha, 13, and Malia, 16, appeared more cheery on Friday as they helped their mom spread some holiday cheer.

This year’s White House Christmas tree, a 18.5-foot Douglas Fir, hails from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Penn.

It was standing in all its glory in the White House Blue Room.