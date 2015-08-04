The 10 richest people of all time revealed

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Who had more money, John D. Rockefeller or Genghis Khan? It’s a simple question with a very difficult answer', Report informs The Time made ranking of 10 richest people of all time.

This ranking of the richest people of all time is based on hours of interviews with academic economists and historians.

10. Chengis Khan. Country: Mongolian Empire. Wealth: Lots of land.

He was the leader of the Mongol Empire, which at its height stretched from China to Europe. Scholars say Genghis never hoarded his wealth. On the contrary, the Khan's generosity was key to his influence. He owned lots of land, not much else.

9. Bill Gates. Country: U.S. Wealth: 78.9 bln USD.

The Microsoft founder is the richest man in the world right now. His net worth is estimated to be $78.9 billion.

8. Alan Rufus. Country: England. Wealth: 194 bln USD.

He was the nephew of William the Conqueror. At the time of death, he was worth £11,000, which experts say amounted to 7% of England's GDP at the time. That would amount to $194 billion in 2014.

7.John D. Rockfeller. Country: U.S. Wealth: 341 bln USD.

His Standard Oil company controlled 90% of American oil production in 1880. According to his NYT obituary, he was worth $1.5 billion, the equivalent of almost 2% of US economic output that year. It will be equivalent to $341 billion in 2014.

6.Andrew Carnegie. Country: U.S. Wealth: 372 bln USD.

Andrew Carnegie may be the richest American of all time. He sold his company, US Steel, to JPMorgan for $480 million in 1901, slightly over 2.1% of US GDP at the time. That sum equates to $372 billion in 2014.

5.Joseph Stalin. Country: USSR. Wealth: Complete control of a nation with 9.6% of global GDP.

The Soviet dictator controlled one of the largest economies in the world. OECD data shows that in 1950, the USSR made up roughly 9.5% of global economic output. As of 2014, that level of production would be equivalent to nearly $7.5 trillion.

4.Akbar I. Country: India. Wealth: Ruled empire with 25% of global GDP.

The greatest Mughal emperor, Akbar controlled an empire that accounted for about one-fourth of global economic output. Historians speculate India's GDP per capita under him was comparable to Elizabethan England.

3.Emperor Shenzong. Country: China. Wealth: Ruled empire with 25-30% of global GDP.

Historians say China's Song Dynasty (960 – 1279AD) accounted for 25% to 30% of the world's economic output during its peak.

2. Augustus Caesar. Country: Rome. Wealth: 4.6 trillion USD.

His Roman empire accounted for 25% to 30% of the world's economic output. Historians say his personal wealth was equivalent to one-fifth of his empire's economy, which equates to about $4.6 trillion in 2014.

1. Mansa Musa. Country: Mali. Richer than anyone could describe.

The king of Timbuktu is often referred to as the wealthiest person in history. His kingdom was likely the largest producer of gold in the world at the time. There are pictures of him holding a scepter of gold on a throne of gold holding a cup of gold with a golden crown on his head.