Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Richest heir in Russia is Yusuf Alakbarov - the only son of the President of LUKoil Vahid Alakbarov.

Report informs famous Forbes magazine says.

Forbes estimates that Yusuf Alekperov, the richest heir in Russia.

His wealth may be worth 8.9 bln USD.

Y. Alakbarov was born in 1990.