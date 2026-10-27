Singapore names new orchid variety after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

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A new orchid variety in Singapore has been named after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Report informs citing Spiegel.

The orchid received the name "Vanda Friedrich Merz."

"This is a great honor for me," said the 70-year-old Merz, who participated in the plant's presentation ceremony at the Singapore Parliament building.

The orchid features numerous purple-brown flowers and lush green leaves.

The orchid is the national flower of Singapore. The country has a tradition of honoring high-ranking guests by naming newly bred orchids after them.

This tradition dates back to 1956, when the first orchid was dedicated to Anne Black, the wife of the Governor of Singapore.