Singapore names new orchid variety after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Interesting
- 27 October, 2026
- 12:13
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A new orchid variety in Singapore has been named after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Report informs citing Spiegel.
The orchid received the name "Vanda Friedrich Merz."
"This is a great honor for me," said the 70-year-old Merz, who participated in the plant's presentation ceremony at the Singapore Parliament building.
The orchid features numerous purple-brown flowers and lush green leaves.
The orchid is the national flower of Singapore. The country has a tradition of honoring high-ranking guests by naming newly bred orchids after them.
This tradition dates back to 1956, when the first orchid was dedicated to Anne Black, the wife of the Governor of Singapore.
Latest News
13:38
Armenian FM expects TRIPP to launch before peace treaty with AzerbaijanRegion
13:37
Dmytro Shlapachenko: Many countries adopt Azerbaijan's ASAN modelForeign policy
13:35
Minister: Baku Forum to become key platform for joint actionForeign policy
13:28
Expert calls for new tools to combat digital racismCultural policy
13:24
Cultural, creative industries make up 1% of Azerbaijan's economyEconomy
13:23
Azerbaijani President approves new environmental impact assessment rules for agricultural sectorAIC
13:22
ICESCO: Half a percent of global military spending is enough to ensure peaceForeign policy
13:20
Photo
Ministry of Defense: Training session with reservists concludesMilitary
13:13
Sahib Rzayev appointed new head of Azerbaijan's Penitentiary ServiceDomestic policy