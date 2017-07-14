Scotsman will pass through Azerbaijan by a car disguised as cow - PHOTO

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ A postman from Scotland is going on a trip to Mongolia, for this he turned his Ford Fiesta into a Highland cow.

Report informs citing the British media, Graeme Donohoe on his 40-year-old birthday is going to make a trip of four weeks.

Along the way, he intends to visit 17 countries, including Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and finish his trip at Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

The postman believes that such an appearance of the car will make frontier workers smile and will facilitate customs clearance.

G. Donohoe stressed that the preparation for the trip was not easy. It was especially difficult to get all the necessary visas and make the necessary vaccinations. Notably, Donohoe’s wife is with dementia and the purpose of the action is the collection of money for the treatment of patients with dementia.