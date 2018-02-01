Saudi Arabia allows women to work in restaurants

© AP

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of Saudi Chambers will employ women in the food sector soon.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"On a trial basis we will hire women in 16 restaurants. We will also hold a workshop with restaurant owners in order to discuss strategies to hire more women in the sector," said Huda Al Jiraisi, head of the initiating team.

Notably, at present the rate of women's unemployment is 33 per cent and the total rate of unemployment in Saudi Arabia is 12%.