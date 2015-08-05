 Top
    Russian customs officers detained smuggled T-34

    The market price of the tank is about 2 million rubles

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian customs officers detained medium tank T-34-85 made in 1945 which illegally tried to export from Russia to Kazakhstan.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, the tank was found on the platform of a train at a border checkpoint "Kartaly."

    "The tank being transported through the territory of Russia, was found by border guard during the inspection of the train heading through the Russian-Kazakh border," stated by FSB of the Chelyabinsk region.

    Tank was out of order. According to experts the market price of the tank is about 2 million rubles.

    A criminal investigation into the attempts to smuggle cultural property is underway, said the FSB, adding, however, that the owner of the tank is not specified.

    In May, a similar incident occurred at the Belarusian border.Then the guards stopped an attempt to import of T-34 tank from Latvia.

