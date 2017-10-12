Robot Sophia joins discussions at UN headquarters - VIDEO

© un.org

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting called “The Future of Everything: Sustainable Development in the Age of Rapid Technological Change” discussed at the UN headquarters in New York.

Report informs, Sophia, a humanoid robot took part in the meeting.

It answered questions from diplomats and gave an interview to journalists.

“I'm 1.5 years old. I can see you, talk with you and change my facial features for a few thousand times. I understand meaning of the words," Sofia said while presenting itself to audience.

Deputy secretary general of the UN Amina Mohammed welcomed the extraordinary guest.

“The influence of technology on our societies should be determined by the actions of us, humans, not by machines,” she said.