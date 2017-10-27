Robot Sophia gets citizenship of Saudi Arabia

© FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Humanoid robot named Sophia received the citizenship of Saudi Arabia.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, this is the first case in the world when a robot is issued a citizenship.

“Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is historic to be the first robot in the world granted citizenship,” said Sophia at the economic conference Future Investment Initiative which held in Riyadh.

The robot is able to show more than 50 emotions. Special cameras built in her eyes allow to make an eye contact with conversationalist.

Robot Sophia took part in the discussions at U.N headquarter in New York on October 12.