Registration for military service in Arab Emirates is online now

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of United Arab Amirates aged the military service years, can use Internet for online registration this year.

Report informs citing Russian mass media, by this way the government intends to prevent long queues for military service calling.

It also should be noted that, a law introducing mandatory military service for all Emiratis aged between 18 and 30 and setting up a new national defence and reserve force has been endorsed by President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2014.

Emirati men who have finished secondary school or aged between 18-30 will have to serve nine months, while those who have not will serve two years. The service will be optional for women, who may be trained for nine months, regardless of their education, according to the law.