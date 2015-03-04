Postman sentenced to 6 months probation in France for stealing 13 thousand letters

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Postman flitched about 13 000 letters in France. Report informs referring to France-Presse, a French court sentenced postman to six months probation and ordered the offender to pay a fine in sum of 4,000 euros.

For many years, postman kept the letters in the attic of his house. According to a former colleague of the convicted person, the postman just liked the shape and color of certain letters, so he left them himself.

On assurances of post office the stolen letters will be delivered to their destinations.The oldest letter dates to 2001.