Polish company creates an electric bike

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Polish company Avionics has presented its new development, an electric retro-bike called V1.

According to information, the bike distinguishes the original design from the 30s and quite modern structure.

The bike is equipped with a 5 kW motor that can accelerate the V1 to a top speed of 56 km/h. The battery recharging time, as promised by the manufacturer, will not exceed three hours.

It is assumed that the battery charge will last for a journey of 120 km.