 Top
    Close photo mode

    Party leader in Azerbaijan intends to get copyright of new theory on cosmic events

    The theory allows to accurately predict the time of cosmic events in advance

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP), Serdar Jelaloghlu submitted his new theory on the basis of to the Copyright Office in connection with the registration of copyright. Report was informed by the ADP's press service.

    "This theory explains the cosmic events - volcanoes, earthquakes, explosions on the sun, rain meteor, formation of asteroid and comets and the reasons of quenching of stars. The importance of practical theory is that the theory allows to accurately predict the time of cosmic events in advance", stated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi