Obama: I have never owned a gun

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. President Obama admitted Thursday evening that he has never owned a gun in his life – and then he proceeded to tell more than 300 million Americans why the federal government should do more to restrict their rights to own one.

Obama made his case for gun control Thursday in a nationally televised town hall meeting held two days after his tear-filled announcement of 10 new executive actions he believes will slash gun violence.

Report informs, he appeared on CNN for a “Guns in America” event to build support for his executive orders changing the way gun sales are monitored and carried out and redefining a gun “dealer” to include almost any private citizens who sell even a single gun annually. The hour-long event was moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and is said to have included pro- and anti-gun activists.

The president tried to calm fears that he is trying to take away Americans’ guns, calling that idea “imaginary fiction.”

“I think it’s useful to keep in mind I’ve been president for over seven years, and gun sales don’t seem to have suffered during that time,” said Obama, after admitting he has never owned a gun. “They’ve gone up. I’ve been very good for gun manufacturers.”

He added: “The way it is described, is that we are trying to take away everybody’s guns. Our position is consistently mischaracterized. If you listen to the rhetoric, it is so over-the-top, it is so overheated.”