Norwegian resident wins on lottery 35 mln EUR

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oslo resident won the biggest prize in the history of Norwegian lottery Viking Lotto.

Report informs referring to the TASS, owner of 35 million EUR is not named for security reason now reflects on how to make good use of her fortune. Woman who matched all six main numbers and the Viking number in the draw won the Viking Lotto jackpot that grown from June.

Last August the winner of Eurojackpot lottery was resident of Scandinavian kingdom who received 55 million EUR.

The winner is willing to buy house and new car and support her relatives.