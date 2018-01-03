Niagara Falls Freezes Over - VIDEO

© Gulfnews.com

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The chilly weather that reigned in North America this weekend resulted in a breathtaking spectacle at Niagara Falls as the iconic waterfall appeared to be frozen.

Waterfall, which is located in the southern part of Ontario, on January 1, 2018, a historical temperature minimum was recorded (-26 degrees Celsius).

Strong frosts hit Canada in the beginning of last week. Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are in the "risk zone". In some places, temperature fluctuates between 38-42 degrees Celsius.

A complex of waterfalls on the Niagara River separates the American state of New York from the Canadian province of Ontario. The maximum height of the cascades is 51 meters.