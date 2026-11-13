Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    New moth species discovered in Kazakhstan

    Interesting
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 21:20
    New moth species discovered in Kazakhstan

    A previously unknown species of moth has been discovered in the Arkalyk Mountains of eastern Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazakh media outlets, cited by Report, the moth has been given the scientific name Scythobrya kozybayevi in honor of Manash Kozybayev, a renowned Kazakh historian, academician and researcher.

    This year marks the 95th anniversary of his birth. A description of the newly discovered species has been published in the international scientific journal Entomological Studies.

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