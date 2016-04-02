Netherlands will longer allow new sales of petrol or diesel cars from 2025

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Netherlands isn’t kidding around when it comes to an emission free future.

In a majority vote, the lower house of Dutch parliament supported a motion to no longer allow new sales of petrol or diesel cars from 2025. Report informs referring to the Komsomolskaya Pravda, the action was brought by the PvdA, which would bring forward Netherland’s commitment to full electric transportation by decades.

If followed through on (via a Labour motion for the Cabinet’s support), in 2025 only sustainable, zero-emission cars will be available to be purchased.

We assume those still individuals and businesses requiring petrol vehicles (that are yet to be offered via a plug) will have to rely on the used segment of the market from this point on.

While there is obviously a lot of disagreement over such a radical plan, PvdA leader Diederik Samsom thinks the plan is completely feasible.