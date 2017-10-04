NASA gives chance to put people names on Mars

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ When it lands on Mars in November of 2018, NASA's InSight lander will be carrying several science instruments - along with hundreds of thousands of names from members of the public. In 2015, nearly 827,000 people signed up to add their names to a silicon microchip onboard the robotic spacecraft. NASA is now adding a second microchip, giving the public another chance to send their names to Mars.

Report informs referring to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Based on the design flown on NASA’s Phoenix Mars mission that landed in 2008, InSight will use its robotic arm to place the seismic enclosure on the Martian surface to listen for quakes, and the heat probe will burrow to a depth of around 5 metres, to measure the amount of heat escaping the planet’s interior.