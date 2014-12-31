Most Americans Think Debt Should be Top Washington Concern in 2015: Poll

Baku.31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 80 percent of US citizens are concerned about the nation's long-term debt and believe the issue should be addressed by politicians in the coming year, December Fiscal Confidence Index measured by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation showed.

"Fully eight in ten [80%] agree that the issue should be one of the top three priorities for the President and Congress, including six in ten (60%) who agree strongly," the index results issued Tuesday showed.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation's report showed that despite different political views, voters "agree on the urgency of the problem."

According to the poll, 69 percent of Democrats, 81 percent of Independents and 90 percent of Republicans believe the US debt issue should be one of the top three priorities for politicians.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, Fiscal Confidence Index also showed that almost 70 percent of Americans think that when it comes to the national debt, "things are off on the wrong track." More than 60 percent of the respondents thought the matter was going to get only worse over the next few years.

According to the US Treasury Department, currently the United States hold a national debt in excess of $18 trillion. When President Barack Obama came into office in 2009, the figure stood at $11.9 trillion.