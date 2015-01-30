Microsoft intends to invest in alternative Android

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Microsoft may take part in the next round of investment company Cyanogen, developing alternative shell for smartphones on Android, Report informs referring to the Wall Street Journal.

Sources of publications have reported that Microsoft will be a privateer of investment round Cyanogen, totaling 70 million dollars.

Earlier Cyanogen has received an investment of 30 mln dollars.

Cyanogen Mod - one of the most popular alternative firmware based on Android.

According to the data voiced by the Cyanogen company, it has about 50 million users.