Michael Jackson tops Forbes list of highest earning late celebrities

Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

The King of Pop sits atop Forbes' Top 13 list of highest-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, after raking in $75million during a one year period so far.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner, bringing in $40million. Palmer's posthumous earnings comes, in part, through sales of the AriZona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name and his branded apparel line.

'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz took third place on the list, with $38million, thanks to a still lucrative MetLife campaign — which expires in 2019 — as well as other licensing, retail and book sales.

Elvis Presley comes in fourth having earned $35million, died in 1977.