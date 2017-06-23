Mark Zuckerberg attends Iftar dinner for first time

© facebook

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had his first Iftar dinner with a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis.

"As a refugee, you often don't get to choose which country you end up in. When I asked one man, who had spent 26 years in a refugee camp, whether America now felt like home, he gave a simple and profound answer: "Home is where you are free to do what you want. Yes, this feels like home." There are few places in the world he felt comfortable to be who he is", M.Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook account.

He expressed gratitude for the hospitality of Somali refugees who organized the Iftar dinner: "I left impressed by your strength and resilience to build a new life in an unfamiliar place, and you are a powerful reminder of why this country is so great".