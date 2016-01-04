 Top
    Mark Zuckerberg to build AI to help at home and work

    He said his personal challenge this year would be to build a simple AI

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has said he plans to build artificial intelligence (AI) to help him around the house and with his work. Report informs citing the foreign media, In a Facebook post, he said his personal challenge this year would be to build a "simple AI" like Jarvis from Hollywood blockbuster film Iron Man, referring to the AI butler.

    Zuckerberg plans to share his progress over the course of the year.

    Last month, he made headlines for plans to donate 99% of his stake in Facebook.

    He had to defend his philanthropic venture -launched to celebrate the birth of his daughter- after critics argued that it could provide a way for the founder to avoid paying tax on the sale of his shares.

