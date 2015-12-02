Mark Zuckerberg welcomes new daughter

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mark Zuckerberg's wife Dr. Priscilla Chan gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, early last week, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan to donate 99% of Facebook shares to charity. Facebook CEO and spouse make promise in public letter to newborn daughter, Maxima.

"Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children," Zuckerberg and Chan said in letter to their daughter, which they posted on Facebook Tuesday. "We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world."

In announcing their daughter's birth, the couple also pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook stock - worth about $45 billion - "during our lives" to promote equality and the human potential.