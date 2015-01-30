 Top
    John Kerry fined 50 USD for failing to shovel snow outside home

    John Kerry has many titles — secretary of state, former senator, one-time Democratic candidate for president.

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ After a blizzard dumped two feet of snow on his city this week, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh vowed to crack down on anyone who left the sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses buried in snow, Report informs citing foreign media. 

    He wasn't kidding.

    On Thursday, officials tagged Kerry with a $50 fine at 9:45 a.m. for failing to clear the snow from the side of his Beacon Hill mansion.

    Kerry was in Saudi Arabia attending the funeral of King Abdullah with President Obama.

    Kerry spokesman Glen Johnson told the Boston Globe Kerry will promptly pay the fine. He said shovelers finished clearing the sidewalk late Thursday morning.

