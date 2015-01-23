Japan launches "boom of robots"

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Until the Olympic Games to be held in 2020, the Japanese government intends to provide project of usage the robots everywhere and in all areas. The Japanes government allocated 20.33 billion USD for the implementation of the program in general.

Report informs referring to the "Kyodo" Agency, it was revealed due to the conclusion of the Japanese government's special commission. Meeting of the Comission was held today at the office of premier Shinzo Abe.

Up to 2020 Japan intends to use the robots in agriculture, health, construction and other areas. In particular, for the transportation of patients in bed and in assistance in work of the medical personnel planned to produce and use the robots, as well to create automatic working tractors.

"To accomplish this project, private companies and state institutions should joined now. This year to be the era of "robot booms", Shinzo Abe said.