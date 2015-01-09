​Jackie Chan's son sentenced to six months jail

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Beijing Court sentenced the son of a famous actor Jackie Chan to 6 months in prison, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

In December prosecutors accused 32-year-old Jaycee Chan in keeping opium den. The hearing on his case lasted less than 1,5 hours.

Jaycee Chan, also known as Fan Tsumin, was arrested in September in Beijing with his friend - famous Taiwanese actor, 23-year-old Ke Chen-tung. The drug test, young people had passed, was positive. After their arrest police have carried out an inspection in the apartment of Jaycee and found 100 grams of marijuana.