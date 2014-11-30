Israeli cricket umpire killed by ball

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ An umpire at a cricket match in the Israeli city of Ashdod has died after being hit by a ball, reports say.

Witnesses say a fast delivery by the bowler came off the batsman's bat, striking the wicket and then the man.

The incident comes just two days after Australian batsman Phillip Hughes died of a head injury caused by being struck by a ball at a match in Sydney. Umpires in cricket, unlike some players, do not wear helmets but such incidents are extremely rare.

An umpire at a match in Wales died five years ago after a ball thrown by a fielder hit him on the head , informs Report citing BBC.

AFP news agency, quoting the Israeli Cricket Association, named the umpire as Hillel Oscar, 55, and described him as the former captain of the national cricket team.

There were conflicting reports about how he died, with some saying that he was hit in the face, others that he suffered a heart attack after being hit in the chest.

He was taken to a city hospital, but medics were unable to revive him.

Saturday's match was the last in Israel's league season.

Correspondents say cricket is not a popular sport in Israel, though there is an amateur league with players from countries such as India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

However, the incident took place amid sorrow and shock in the cricketing world.

On Thursday Australian Test cricketer Hughes died of his injuries two days after being struck on the neck by a bouncer.

His funeral is due to be held on Wednesday.