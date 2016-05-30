 Top
    ISIS salary schedule revealed during Turkey anti-terrorist operation

    Extra money is paid for electricity and water consumption and for rentals

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS salary schedule revealed during anti-terrorist operation in Gaziantep, Turkey, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

    According to the information, during investigation in gathering place in Gaziantep, explosives, salary schedules, promotional materials revealed and seized.

    Code name salary schedule of 23 ISIS members also found in the place. The amount of the salary changes from 120 USD to 690 USD. According to the schedule, single member of the grouping gets 120 USD, married 120 USD for his spouse and 50 USD for each child.

    According to the information, extra money of 50 USD is paid for electricity and water consumption as well as 300 USD for home rentals. 

