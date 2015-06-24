Innocent US citizen gets 6.25 million USD for 25 years in jail

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ New York authorities agreed to pay $6.25 million compensation to an innocent man who spent nearly 25 years languishing in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Report informs citing New York Daily News, Jonathan Fleming, 53, walked free in April 2014 after his conviction was overturned by the Brooklyn district attorney.

He had been found guilty of the August 1989 shooting of a drug trafficker despite being with his family in Orlando, Florida at the time of the murder.

"Mr. Fleming spent nearly half of his life behind bars for a crime that evidence available at the time proved he could not have committed," said New York city comptroller Scott Stringer.

"We cannot give back the time that he served, but the city of New York can offer Jonathan Fleming this compensation for the injustice that was committed against him."

Fleming went to hospital to see his dying mother after signing the settlement, his lawyers Paul Callan and Martin Edelman said.

"The swift settlement will enable Jonathan and his family to build a new life without the painful and costly prospect of further litigation," they said in a joint statement.