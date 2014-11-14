India establishes Ministry of Yoga

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Ministry of Yoga was established in India at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to promote alternative therapies such as yoga and traditional ayurveda medicine.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely known as a supporter of yoga and traditional therapies, reports Report citing TASS.

Until now alternative therapies have been supervised by a special Department of India’s Ministry of Health, but it was not enough, and it became necessary to create the Ministry of Yoga.

The approved annual budget of the institution amounts to around $174 million.

Shripad Naik, 62, was appointed to head the ministry.