Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) prepares for world record by sending 83 satellites into the space in one rocket within framework of commercial project.

Report informs referring to the India Today.

2 Indian and 81 foreign satellites will be on board of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Most of foreign satellites are nano-satellites with weight of 1 to 10 kgs.