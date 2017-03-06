IMAX opens virtual reality cinemas in US and other countries

© IMAX VR

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ IMAX plans to enter the market of virtual reality (VR) and is about to open six cinemas using this technology.

Report informs citing the foreign media, IMAX's CEO Richard Gelfond has said.

The first such center was opened in Los Angeles in January. Guests of cinema can watch short movie or play a game with special helmets HTC Vive. Richard Gelfond said that since the opening of the center on January 6 2017, it was visited by more than 5,000 people and 90% of them left positive comments.

In total, as part of the pilot project, the company intends to open VR-cinemas in UK, China, as well as in the US California and New York.