    Honda autonomous driving car to be ready by 2020

    The company intends to commercialize functions of the entry and exit of vehicles on highways

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Honda has announced that it is currently developing a car with autonomous driving capabilities. 

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, other Japanese carmakers that are also part of this pursuit include Toyota and Nissan, both of which aim to introduce their own autonomous cars around the time when Tokyo hosts the Olympics in 2020.

    Honda did not provide details about the vehicle’s capabilities, but it is said to operate in a fashion similar to that of Toyota's Highway Teammate. In early October, Toyota unveiled its prototype of a self-driving car bearing the moniker, which is based on the Lexus GS.

