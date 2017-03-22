 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gator rescued from Florida storm drain - VIDEO

    The alligator seemed to want to climb back into the storm drain

    Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ The trappers saved an alligator which found itself stuck in a storm drain in Oldsmar, Florida, Report informs referring to Fox News.

    At first, the trapper had a bit of a tough time pulling the alligator out as it seemed to want to climb back into the storm drain once it realized what was happening.

    John Ruel, who captured video of the "rescue" in his neighborhood, said the alligator appeared to be about nine feet long.

    The gator was unharmed and relocated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi