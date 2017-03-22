Gator rescued from Florida storm drain - VIDEO

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ The trappers saved an alligator which found itself stuck in a storm drain in Oldsmar, Florida, Report informs referring to Fox News.

At first, the trapper had a bit of a tough time pulling the alligator out as it seemed to want to climb back into the storm drain once it realized what was happening.

John Ruel, who captured video of the "rescue" in his neighborhood, said the alligator appeared to be about nine feet long.

The gator was unharmed and relocated.