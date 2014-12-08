However, a few minutes later the goat came back. As a result, the meeting was suspended. The animal was removed with the help of the fans from the field at the second attempt.
Football match suspended twice due to goat entering arena
Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The match between two local teams in the Greek island of Crete due to the introduction of a goat was suspended several times. Report informs referring to "The Guardian", a head referee was able to remove the animal from the field.
