Football match suspended twice due to goat entering arena

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The match between two local teams in the Greek island of Crete due to the introduction of a goat was suspended several times. Report informs referring to "The Guardian", a head referee was able to remove the animal from the field.

However, a few minutes later the goat came back. As a result, the meeting was suspended. The animal was removed with the help of the fans from the field at the second attempt.