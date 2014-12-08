Football match suspended twice due to goat entering arena

 Top
    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The match between two local teams in the Greek island of Crete due to the introduction of a goat was suspended several times. Report informs referring to "The Guardian", a head referee was able to remove the animal from the field.

    However, a few minutes later the goat came back. As a result, the meeting was suspended. The animal was removed with the help of the fans from the field at the second attempt. 

