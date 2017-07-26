Einstein's famous photo to go up for auction

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Einstein's famous photo with a tongue hanging out signed by him will go up for auction on July 27, Report informs referring to Vesti.

The picture is remarkable, as Einstein's companions - Director of the Institute of Perspective Researches in Princeton Frank Eidelot and his wife Mary Janett, are also featured in it.

It is noted that the previous copies of this photo have been sold for more than 44, 000 USD. Nonetheless, they are cut in such a way that only Einstein with a tongue hanging out is seen in them.

This is the most celebrated photo of the scientist. The photo was taken by Arthur Sasse after the party dedicated to the 72nd birthday of Einstein. When the tired scientist got in his car, the photographer approached the open door and asked for permission to take his picture.

Einstein turned to him and stuck out his tongue. When he received copies of all the photos taken at the party, he highly appreciated this one. Later, the scientists ordered multiple copies of it and liked to put them in congratulatory postcards.