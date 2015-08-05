Dubai set to break new records with world’s tallest residential tower

Planned 711m-tall tower to be part of Meydan One development, which will also include world’s longest indoor ski slope

heikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the launch of the Meydan One project. Credit: WAM

Dubai is looking to break more records with its latest megaproject, which is set to include the world’s tallest residential tower, longest indoor ski slope and largest dancing fountain.

The Meydan City Corporation on Monday said it will build the 711m-tall Dubai One Tower as part of a 3.67 million square-metre development that will include 885 residential apartments, a 350-room hotel and marina yacht club.

Apart from being the tallest residential tower, the project is set to clinch records for having the world’s highest sky restaurant, at 675m. Its planned 360-degree observation deck, at 655m in the air, is set to be higher than that at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The wider Meydan One development will house over 78,300 residents, and include the Meydan One Mall, a 4km canal, a 100-berth marina and the world’s largest dancing fountain, it was announced.

The first phase of the development, located between Meydan and Al Khail Road, is slated for completion before 2020.