Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ After a coup attempt in Turkey demand for flag have increased.

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, the reason is Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged citizens to take to the streets.

According to the information , in order to meet demand the flag manufacturers operate at full capacity. However there was a problem with fabrics.

In addition, increased demand for the president's portraits.