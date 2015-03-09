Coins valued at 20 million dollars put up for auction in New York

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In New York two rare US coins estimated at least 10 million dollars each are put up for auction Report informs citing the TASS.

Gold 5-dollar coin, minted in 1822, and a silver dollar in 1804 are included in the collection of the Texas developer Mack Pogue and his son Di Brenta.This collection, going for over 30 years, is considered the most expensive private collection of American coins minted from 1790 to the end of the 1830s.

Collection of Pogue and Brent is divided into several lots, which will be put up for auction in May of this year to 2017. The auction will be organized by Stack's Bowers galleries and Sotheby's.

Currently, the most expensive American coin ever sold at auction, a silver dollar 1794 - auctioned in 2013 for 10 mln dollars.