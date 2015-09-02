British banks to crack itself for security checks

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ One of the largest banking networks in the world Barclays Plc intends to hack its own computer system, Report informs citing the BBC.

Ex-head of cyber security of Europol Troels Oerting, who is also chief executive officer of a financial conglomerate, has already created a team that will conduct targeted attack on the computer system of British banks in order to identify vulnerabilities and fix them.

"We're going to act like criminals who are trying to break into the bank", said Oerting.

Recently imitation tactics of cybercriminals becomes very relevant, because attackers are acting in increasingly sophisticated ways.