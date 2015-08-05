British schoolgirl has higher IQ than Einstein and Hawking

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nicole Barr, of Harlow, Essex, got 162 on an IQ test to put her in the top one per cent of intelligent people in the world, Report informs citing foreign media.

This puts Nicole, who is from the travelling community and lives in Harlow, Essex, in the top one per cent of intelligent people in the world.She was revealed as having an IQ higher than Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Her mother Dolly Buckland, 34, says she's extremely proud of her. She said: "She's a hard, hard working child. She stays after school for homework club and never misses a day.

"From a young age she's been picking out mistakes in books and magazines. She's a happy, fun-loving girl who is always asking for extra homework.

"She's determined to finish school and go to college and university to be a paediatrician."

Her father James says her stunning achievement is "the talk of the gypsy community".

The average adult IQ score is 100, whilst a score above 140 is considered to be that of a genius.