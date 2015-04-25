Best islands of Europe and the world revealed

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Santorini topped the rating of the best islands in Europe, and Providenciales became the leader of the same world top list.Report informs it was said in a press release TripAdvisor, received by Heathcliff.

Experts of tourist service compiled lists of the best islands of all parts of the world In the European rankings Greek Santorini overtaken Portuguese Madeira and Crete (second and third places, respectively).Caribbean Providenciales, in turn, was named the best island in the world.It is located in the list above Hawaii Maui (second place) and Honduras Roatan (third place).

Top 10 best islands in Europe by the TripAdvisor looks like this:

1. Santorini, Greece

2. Madeira, Portugal

3. Crete, Greece

4. Zakynthos, Greece

5. Fuerteventura, Spain

6. Jersey, Channel Islands, United Kingdom

7. Mallorca, Spain

8. Capri, Italy

9. Tenerife, Spain

10. Corsica, France

Top 10 best islands in the world:

1. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean

2. Maui, Hawaii, USA

3. Roatan, Honduras

4. Santorini, Greece

5. Tau Island, Thailand

6. Madeira, Portugal

7. Bali, Indonesia

8. Mauritius

9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

10. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Places in the ratings awarded on the basis of the analysis of the views of users of TripAdvisor portal. Specialists of tourist service using an algorithm considering the quality and quantity of assessments of hotels, restaurants and attractions located at the islands.

The experts analyzed the reviews for the period of 12 months.