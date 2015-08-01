Baby elephant plays with birds - VIDEO

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Whatever your plans for the weekend, you couldn't possibly enjoy yourself as much as this newborn elephant chasing a flock of low-flying swallows.

Such a cute video of a tiny new-born elephant trying to chase away the low flying swallows that are around him.

Taken on the H3 near Berg en Dal in the Kruger National Park in South Africa, Report informs citing Russian media.

It's nice to have an uplifting reminder of the importance of protecting rare and endangered animals.