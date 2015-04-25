Azerbaijan is in the list of world happiest countries

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan took 80th place in the "happiest countries" of the world (World Happiness Report), published by the United Nations. Report informs, according to the UN experts, the first place in the ranking, which includes 158 countries, ranked Switzerland, followed by Iceland, then - Denmark and Norway. Finland and Sweden are among the top ten happiest countries.

Azerbaijan is on the 80th place in the rankings, Georgia - 130, Armenia - on the 127th, Turkey - 76th, Iran-110th.

US is at 15th place, Germany on the 26th, and Russia only in the 64th line rating.Russia is above Belarus - 59th, and Lithuania - 56th.

The most unfortunate are inhabitants of the African state Togo - 158th, the last place. Followed by Afghanistan, Syria, Burundi, Benin, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea and Chad.

Countries' GDP per capita, life expectancy, civil liberties, corruption, magnanimity and generosity of citizens taken into account in drawing up the UN report on happiness in countries.