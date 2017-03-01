Ancient organisms on Earth discovered

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ International team of Paleobiology discovered oldest fossils of life on Earth.

Report informs citing the foreign media, a study published in the journal Nature.

Traces of bacteria lived on the planet about 3770-4280 million years ago near the underwater hydrothermal vents are found in rocks Nuvvuagittuka, the oldest rocks of the planet.

Scientists found tubular and filamentous structures, and granules of iron oxide and carbonates, which, in their opinion, indicates to the biological activity in past.

Data available to biologists indicate that about 3.7 bln years ago, bacteria were spread almost across the ocean thicker.