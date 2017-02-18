Adolph Hitler’s telephone will be auctioned in US

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Adolf Hitler’s personal red telephone, which the Führer used to dictate many of his commands in the last two years of the second world war, will be put up for sale in action this weekend.

Report informs referring to the BBC.

The red phone, which has the Nazi leader's name engraved on it, was found in his Berlin bunker in 1945. Soviet soldiers gave it to British officer Sir Ralph Rayner as a souvenir shortly after Germany surrendered.

Auction house Alexander Historical Auctions says bidding in will start at $100,000. It hopes that the phone, which is being sold by Sir Ralph's son Ranulf, can fetch as much as $300,000.