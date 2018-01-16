Adolf Hitler’s armor-plated car goes on sale

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The armor-plated car used by the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler are offered for sale at Worldwide Auctioneers auction house in US.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, convertible car with extraordinary design is expected to be sold for millions this week.

The proceeds from auction to be held on January 17 in US state of Arizona, will be transferred to the account of charity organization.

1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener model is described as the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale.

It was the most technologically advanced car of its time - a beautifully-built four-seat convertible used for the state visit of Benito Mussolini and 1940 victory parade in Berlin after the Nazis defeated the French. The Mercedes was fitted with a 7.7-litre engine which gave the enormous limo a top speed of more than 100 mph. It was armour plated and boasted 30mm thick bulletproof glass.

The car was last used on parade in Berlin on May 4, 1941, where Hitler celebrated the defeat of Yugoslavia and Greece.

Vusal Azizov