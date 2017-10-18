4000-year-old statue discovered in Egypt - PHOTO

© Ministry of Antiquities of Egypt

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Swiss and French archeologists have found the wooden statue depicting the mother of one of the last pharons.

Report informs referring to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, the statue made by ancient Egyptian masters is more than 4000 years old.

The statue was discovered in Saqqara, near the ancient Pyramids of Giza.

According to archeologist Philippe Collombert who led the excavation works the bust is not in good condition and needs to be restored before showing to public.

Now scholars intend to expand the excavation area hoping to find new traces of this temple.